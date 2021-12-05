Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 328.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $132.77 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.26 and its 200 day moving average is $145.06.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

