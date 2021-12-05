Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in Danaos by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 26,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 21,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 103.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.26. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $89.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. The business had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 4.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.