Citigroup Upgrades Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. Alsea has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Get Alsea alerts:

About Alsea

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. The firm operates through the following segments: Food & Beverages, and Distribution & Production. The Food & Beverages segment include fast food, coffee shops, casual dining, restaurant, and fast casual dining.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.