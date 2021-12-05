Citigroup Upgrades Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. Alsea has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.35.
About Alsea
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.