Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 63,966 Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Latham Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.