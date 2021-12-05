Cipher (CPR) One Day Volume Tops $2,527.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Cipher has a market cap of $113,667.17 and approximately $2,527.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.94 or 0.00382329 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001234 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $779.52 or 0.01577401 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

