Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $427.27 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $452.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.65 and a 200-day moving average of $395.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.95%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

