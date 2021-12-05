Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61.
In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $159,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,119 shares of company stock worth $1,700,019 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 191.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 167,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ciena by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 284,184 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 804.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
