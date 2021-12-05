Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $159,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,119 shares of company stock worth $1,700,019 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 191.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 167,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ciena by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 284,184 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 804.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

