Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cielo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th.

CIOXY opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cielo has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.58%.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

