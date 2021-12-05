Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NYSE CB traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,949. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.77. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,587 shares of company stock worth $10,051,518. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

