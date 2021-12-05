Chiron Capital Management LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $35.85. 47,392,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,859,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

