China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Trading 5.9% Higher

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.62. 54 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 145,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $114.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 652.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

