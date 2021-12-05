Chimpion Price Hits $3.46 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for $3.46 or 0.00007053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $109.78 million and $1.02 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039190 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.08 or 0.00228472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

