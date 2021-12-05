Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.68.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHWY traded down $3.31 on Tuesday, reaching $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,996,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,134.50 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

