Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 23,708 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 601,260 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,708 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $77,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.77. The firm has a market cap of $131.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

