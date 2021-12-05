Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $86.23 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,676 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 28,558 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Starbucks worth $86,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.1% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 36,990 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 64.3% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 66.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.24 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

