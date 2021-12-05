Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $57.62 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $57,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Shares of ZTS opened at $223.33 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $228.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.44. The stock has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

