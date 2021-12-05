Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $47.25 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,078 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $47,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Amundi acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $44,250,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 7.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,679,000 after buying an additional 274,353 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chubb by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,080,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,051,518 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $181.46 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

