Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $39.76 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,971 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $39,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $130.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.66 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

