Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,801 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 19,592 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of American Express worth $67,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Express by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $155.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.35 and a 200 day moving average of $168.20. The firm has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

