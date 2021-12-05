Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Equinix worth $43,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.0% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,516 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

EQIX stock opened at $794.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $794.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $808.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 167.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

