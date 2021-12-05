Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $52,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $197.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.60. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.30 and a 1-year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.31.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

