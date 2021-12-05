Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Initiates Share Repurchase Plan

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

