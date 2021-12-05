Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $108.90

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $108.90 and last traded at $108.90, with a volume of 6322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

