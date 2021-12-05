Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

CHEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

CHEK stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.38. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

