CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $68.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,422 shares of company stock worth $14,650,950. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

