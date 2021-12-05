CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) Short Interest Up 21.9% in November

CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,962,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,243,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFV opened at $9.90 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

