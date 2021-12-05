Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.74 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Aegis began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 26,754 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

