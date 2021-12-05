CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A opened at $149.33 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

