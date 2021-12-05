CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,173 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,076,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,100,000 after buying an additional 139,818 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,037,000 after buying an additional 195,058 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,576,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,939,000 after buying an additional 142,542 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COLM stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

