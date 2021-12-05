CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ITT were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ITT by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 55,822 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ITT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ITT by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 32,234 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT opened at $95.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average of $94.49. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.46 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

