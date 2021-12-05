CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1,253.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after acquiring an additional 545,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $187,094,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after acquiring an additional 429,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 978.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,040,000 after acquiring an additional 342,346 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $415.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.19. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $350.01 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

