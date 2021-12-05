CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $280,000 Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.20.

NTRS stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.68. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

