CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Synopsys stock opened at $344.56 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $365.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

