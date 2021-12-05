CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $872,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 133.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $108.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,451 shares of company stock worth $16,981,922. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

