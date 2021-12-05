CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.62.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $149.98 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.