Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,800 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 648,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.
CENTA opened at $45.03 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48,992.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 810,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,850,000 after purchasing an additional 467,143 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 349,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 167,562 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.