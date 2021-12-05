Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,800 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 648,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

CENTA opened at $45.03 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48,992.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 810,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,850,000 after purchasing an additional 467,143 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 349,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 167,562 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

