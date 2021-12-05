Celo (CELO) Price Tops $4.06 on Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, Celo has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $104.23 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00008275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00058970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.96 or 0.08342736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00063746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00082753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,268.80 or 0.98459093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,204,495 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.