CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 33.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 5.6% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $191.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.03. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.