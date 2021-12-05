CCUniverse Price Up 35.6% Over Last Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 35.6% against the dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $14,739.93 and $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009932 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006707 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000826 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

