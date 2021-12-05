CashHand (CHND) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $244.00

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last week, CashHand has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. CashHand has a market capitalization of $109,531.63 and $244.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00055240 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CashHand Coin Profile

CashHand (CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,416,687 coins. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

