Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Sells $73,815.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $261.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.24 and a beta of 2.31. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $219.40 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 32.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,663,000 after purchasing an additional 372,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,024 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,259,000 after purchasing an additional 316,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.