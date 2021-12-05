Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.13.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

