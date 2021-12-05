CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

NYSE:KMX opened at $142.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.27. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

