CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $890,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $318,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 659,206 shares of company stock worth $22,805,356. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

