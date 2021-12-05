Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.23.

Capital Power stock opened at C$38.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$33.31 and a 52-week high of C$45.05. The firm has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 38.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.53.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$377.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.2205762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total value of C$307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,980.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

