Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Target Price to $17.50

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.60 to $17.50 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AYRWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.40.

AYRWF stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

