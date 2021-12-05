Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 802,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE CANG opened at $2.67 on Friday. Cango has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $400.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Cango alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cango during the first quarter worth $5,970,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the second quarter worth $3,128,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cango by 339.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cango by 114.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 185,583 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cango by 195.4% in the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 246,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 163,217 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.