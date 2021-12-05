Canaccord Genuity Raises Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to C$89.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.70.

BNS stock opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $68.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,878,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

