Canaccord Genuity Cuts C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $34.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.44.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $16,659,133.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. House sold 100,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $5,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,392.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock valued at $58,843,327. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after buying an additional 2,896,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after buying an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 742,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after buying an additional 75,548 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after buying an additional 496,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

