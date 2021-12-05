California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 264.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 70.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 74.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. The firm had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.01.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

